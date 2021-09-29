Health officials announced there are 11 new cases of community transmission of COVID-19 in the latest results, with five related to Prospect Primary School and six associated with George Town Primary.

These are among a total of 15 positive results from 1,231 PCR tests. The other four positive cases involve travellers in quarantine.

This brings to 68 the total number of active COVID cases in Cayman, of which 24 are symptomatic. One person, who tested positive on 9 Sept., remains in hospital.

Of the new positive cases, two are unvaccinated and the remainder are inoculated, according to the latest government update.

Prospect Primary was closed Wednesday, following confirmation that a Year 6 student at the school had tested positive on Tuesday. The Ministry of Education has announced that the school will reopen on Thursday, 30 Sept.

Classmates and teachers of the COVID-positive student, along with their households, have been placed in quarantine for 14 days.

According to a statement issued Wednesday, the school, when it reopens on Thursday, will be moving to the mandatory health and safety protocols outlined in the Ministry of Education’s COVID-19 Guidance for Educational Institutions.

The latest results include some for the families and contacts of George Town Primary School students who earlier this month tested positive for COVID. All the students and staff of the entire school were isolated for two weeks and the school was closed until tests were carried out and the results known. Testing was carried out at the school on Tuesday.

Parents are being advised that if their child develops flu-like symptoms, they should contact their primary care physician or the Flu Hotline at 947-3077, 925-6327 or 1-800-534-8600.

Alternately, they can take the child to the Flu Clinic at Cayman Islands Hospital, Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm or to the Accident and Emergency Department outside of those hours.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are usually runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever, diarrhoea, and loss of smell or taste.

Vaccination numbers

As of Wednesday morning, 106,655 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. Of these, 55,129 (78% of the total estimated population of 71,106) have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 51,481 (72%) have completed the two-dose course. In addition, 45 people have had a third, or booster, dose.

Boosters are being administered to the extremely vulnerable, inclusive of persons with organ transplants, on dialysis or chemotherapy, and people living with HIV/AIDS.

