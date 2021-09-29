Looking back in time: Indies Suites

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise.

Indies Suites (1990s)

When I saw this picture of Indies Suites, courtesy of Jeanie Lovinggood, on the Old Cayman Facebook page, it really brought back memories. It was a timeshare resort, located on Raleigh Quay, where locals and owners mingled at the bar, and it had a really popular happy hour

A number of people still living in Cayman started their careers there, and remember it fondly.

Unfortunately, Hurricane Ivan significantly damaged the property, as it did so many others, and in 2005 it was sold to St. Matthews University to become one of its student dorm facilities.

It still exists today, and is located next to The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa.

