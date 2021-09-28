A year six student at Prospect Primary School has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Public Health confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The student and primary contacts at the school are being quarantined and Public Health has been on site to conduct testing, a Ministry of Education statement said.

The primary contacts include the child’s classmates and teachers who have had prolonged interaction with that class.

“In order to facilitate deep-cleaning activities, the Prospect Primary School will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday 29 September 2021. The Department of Education Services (DES) will advise on reopening. Public Health will contact other parents, as required, or indicated based on findings of contact tracing activities,” the statement added.

The school’s leaders have also reached out to the parents/guardians of the child’s classmates for them to attend the school to consent for testing, the statement said.

