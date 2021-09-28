DCI Recognised by Investors In People

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) has been named as a finalist for the Investors In People 2021 awards across three categories: The Employee Engagement Award, Leader of the Year, and Best Newcomer.

Investors In People (IIP) is a UK-based non-profit organisation, initially set up by the UK Government, that maintains the international standard for people management. DCI was shortlisted for this year’s awards out of roughly 300 organisations around the world who were assessed by IIP.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson offered his congratulations to the Director and staff of DCI, saying, “I am very proud that a Civil Service entity has been recognised as a global leader in people management. This achievement reinforces our vision of a World Class Civil Service”.

DCI was previously recognised by the Cayman Islands Society of Human Resources Professionals in 2018 as a Top Employer before achieving IIP’s rigorous Gold Standard accreditation in 2019, for which one of the established key indicators is a commitment by the organisation to sustained success through people.

“We are very excited to be a finalist in three of the categories. It is truly a magical moment and something we are all extremely proud of”, DCI Director Ryan Rajkumarsingh said. The IIP awards are in their eighth year and the 2021 winners will be announced via a virtual ceremony on 23 November.

- Advertisement -

How do you feel after reading this?