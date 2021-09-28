MyHSA Patient Portal sign-up available in Cayman Brac community

The Health Services Authority (HSA) public sign-up initiative for the MyHSA Patient Portal is now underway in Cayman Brac. Residents who wish to have securely verified digital access to their COVID-19 digital record can sign up over the next three days at the following locations:

Thursday September 23 – District Administration building – 2-4pm

Friday September 24 – Kirkconnell’s Market – 2-4pm

Saturday September 25 – Crossroads Store – 9am-12pm

Additional dates will be added as needed.

The aim is to bring this convenience to patients and residents by having as many people as possible sign up ahead of the release of the securely verifiable digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

The MyHSA Patient Portal allows users to:

- Advertisement -

Securely access their health records

Make appointment requests for General Practice and Paediatrics

Access your child’s health information

Send messages for physicians

Access general laboratory and radiology reports

Review immunisation, allergy, and health history

Order online prescription refills

Access records from a mobile app or desktop

View COVID-19 & IgG test results

To see the current registration schedule and for more information on MyHSA Patient Portal, visit https://www.hsa.ky/our-services/patient-portal-info/ .

ABOUT US

As the nation’s premier healthcare provider, the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) offers the broadest range of medical and specialist services in the Cayman Islands. We have nine locations throughout all three islands, which include the Cayman Islands Hospital in Grand Cayman, four district health centres (East End, North Side, West Bay, Bodden Town), Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac and the Little Cayman Clinic.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brooke Moore, Marketing & Communications Manager

[email protected] or [email protected]

345-244-2612

How do you feel after reading this?