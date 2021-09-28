Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Tee-Tee (tee-tee) Noun — From West Bay 1. A close personal friend, usually female. 2. Reference to someone without using their real name. E.g. “Awww… how ya doin’ Tee-Tee? I nah seen you in so long.”

How do you feel after reading this?