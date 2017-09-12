“I’ve never seen a charge like this,” Magistrate Valdis Foldats told defendant Bruce Kevin Ebanks in Summary Court on Tuesday.

Ebanks, 53, is charged with flying a kite above 60 meters (197 feet) without having the permission required under the Air Navigation (Overseas Territories) Order, 2013.

The alleged offense occurred on March 17. The magistrate said the matter was serious, as a summary of facts indicated damages totaling US$146,000 to the police helicopter.

Ebanks, of a West Bay address, was not represented by an attorney. He faced only the one charge; there was no charge of damage to property.

The magistrate asked Crown counsel Greg Walcolm to provide copies of the relevant law and compensation request and disclosure of other pertinent information law to the defendant and to the court.

He set the matter for mention again on Oct. 3.