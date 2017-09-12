Harvel Grant was called to the Bar on Aug. 29 after completing his articled clerkship at Solomon Harris. He will work as an attorney at the firm focusing on immigration, companies, including nonprofits, local licensing and other corporate matters.

Summer interns gain experience at Harneys

Eight Caymanian students gained experience across the finance, compliance, operations, legal and fiduciary departments of offshore law firm Harneys.

Rya Ruiz, who has participated in the internship program for the past two years, said, “It has been an invaluable experience to spend my summers understanding different department roles with the Harneys team and being able to get a feel of what my future will be once I am finished with University.”

Marco Martins, Harneys Cayman Islands managing partner, said, “We believe this experience provides the framework [the interns] need to excel in their chosen field.”

Those interested in joining the program next summer should email [email protected]

DMS offers education grants

DMS is offering education grants for undergraduate, technical/vocational and master’s degrees in areas of study that are relevant to the financial services and business group.

This year grants went to Martynna Berry, who is studying law and communication and media studies at Carleton University; Catherine Scotland, studying international relations at William & Mary College; and Rashida Smith, studying for a master’s in public health at Thomas Jefferson University.

The grants come with the potential to intern with DMS during term holidays and gap year periods.

DMS also offered internships to four students from Cayman Finance’s Internship Program. Each intern worked in different departments, including Fund Governance, Bank & Trust, People & Development and IT.

Estera donates to HospiceCare

Estera employees raised US$6,320 over the past year, which will be donated to the fiduciary and administration services provider’s chosen charity, HospiceCare.

HospiceCare is dedicated to providing, at no cost, dignified, quality comfortable care to everyone in the Cayman Islands living with cancer or other end-stage diseases.

Celia Russell, human resources manager at Estera Trust (Cayman) Ltd., said, “We hope this donation will provide some much-deserved support for the great work that they do throughout our community.”

Ogier earns honor

Ogier was named International Legal Team of the Year in the mid-sized law firm category at the STEP Private Client Awards in London. It is the second time that Ogier was won the award in the past three years.

Global Head of Private Client and Trusts Sally Edwards said that the awards are taken particularly seriously by the industry because of the rigorous, practitioner-led judging process.

According to the awards criteria, a firm “must demonstrate a world-leading approach to multi-jurisdictional issues on their clients’ behalf, provide integrated advice across multiple jurisdictions and take a proactive approach to innovation and assisting the wider legal profession through ongoing publication of thought leadership.”

The other firms nominated for the award were Anaford Attorneys-at-Law, Bedell Cristin, Harneys and Mourant Ozannes.

Information sessions for charities

As part of its public education campaign for the Non-Profit Organisations Law, the Ministry of Financial Services is holding sessions aimed at organizations that solicit funds from the public for charitable causes.

The meetings will be Sept. 14, from 10-11:30 a.m., and Sept. 20, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., in room 1038 of the Government Administration Building.

Mourant Ozannes advised on US$800M acquisition

Mourant Ozannes recently advised CTBC Bank Co. Ltd. on certain senior loan facilities in connection with the US$800 million acquisition of Tricor Holdings Ltd., a leading provider of integrated corporate services, by Trivium Investment Ltd. Trivium is ultimately controlled by global private equity firm Permira.

Completion of the transaction was subject to the satisfaction of certain regulatory closing conditions, which required Mourant Ozannes to also advise with respect to detailed provisions of the BVI regulatory regime.

Lead Mourant Ozannes Partner Simon Lawrenson said the firm has seen an increased number of instructions relating to leveraged buyouts, especially involving global corporate and fiduciary businesses, in the past 12 months.

The Mourant Ozannes team acted as offshore counsel alongside Linklaters and provided BVI and Cayman Islands legal advice in connection with the financing arrangements related to the acquisition.

Tobacco license renewal deadline approaches

The Department of Commerce and Investment is reminding tobacco license holders of the Nov. 1 deadline to apply for their annual license renewals.

Annual registration renewal fees are $500 for a retailer, $750 for a cigar bar and $5,000 for a wholesale distributor.

On Grand Cayman, the applications must be submitted at the Department’s Business Licensing Counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building.

In the Sister Islands, applications must be submitted to DCI Senior Licensing Officer Lolita Bodden-Arch in the Bodden and Bodden building on Cayman Brac.

Applications can be downloaded from the Department of Commerce and Investment’s website, www.dci.gov.ky. For more information, contact Samone Morgan at [email protected] or call Lolita Bodden-Arch on 948-2400.