Zunilda Anaya Baldovino, who is accused of administering cosmetic injections without a license, appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday, facing two counts of doing a reckless and negligent act.

The act alleged was supplying or administering “medicine or poison or dangerous matter” in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life or safety.

One charge relates to October 2016, with a named complainant. The second charge relates to a date on or about Nov. 15, 2016, with another named complainant.

Police press releases indicate that the woman was arrested in January 2017 following reports of administering cosmetic injections without a license, which in turn had adverse effects on two people.

Baldovino, 56, is listed on her charge sheet as residing in West Bay.

The defendant stood before Magistrate Valdis Foldats with a friend who had volunteered to serve as an interpreter because, as defense attorney Jonathon Hughes explained, Baldovino does not speak English very well.

The magistrate began by explaining, as he is required to do, that the charge against Baldovino entitles her to free legal advice from a duty counsel.

The friend said she did not understand.

The magistrate went no further but said he would ask that a Spanish-speaking interpreter attend for the defendant’s next court appearance on Oct. 3.