UK group of pro-Cayman politicians meets for first time since election

The group of parliamentarians and peers that promotes the interest of the Cayman Islands in Britain and internationally reconvened Tuesday night for the first time since the U.K. general election.

The U.K. All Party Parliamentary Group for the Cayman Islands now has more than 30 members, a significant increase since the group was re-established in February with 22 members.

The boost comes as a result of the Cayman Islands government’s London Office engaging U.K. parliamentarians, educating them about the territory, and sharing jurisdictional successes and challenges, according to Eric Bush, the Cayman Islands representative in London.

“Visits to the U.K. by the Cayman Islands premier and ministers have proved invaluable in re-establishing ourselves in a positive manner within Westminster and with parliamentarians,” Mr. Bush said in a press release.

He said the group will offer significant support to Cayman’s interests.

“Having an active and engaging All Party Parliamentary Group is very beneficial for the Cayman Islands,” he said. “As matters arise within the U.K. or European Union, generally, or specifically in parliament, or in Brussels, we now have a core group of U.K. parliamentarians that will fight our cause with relevant, up-to-date information to ward off opposition, or those who would intend us ill-will.”

The Cayman Islands government believes that an active All Party Parliamentary Group will be particularly important during Britain’s preparations to leave the European Union.

Mr. Bush said, “This is not only valuable in our defense, but also to aid us in better identifying opportunities that would be beneficial to our islands and our people.”

The All Party Parliamentary Group was inactive for several years before Mr. Bush took up the London Office role in July 2016, the press release said.

Comprised of backbench MPs, the group is chaired by Graham Brady. Mr. Brady also chairs the 1922 Committee, the Conservative Party backbench whose members are influential in choosing the prime minister when the party holds a majority in parliament.

At the Tuesday meeting, members of the All Party Parliamentary Group praised the humanitarian mission from the Cayman Islands, in Anguilla in the wake of the devastation from Hurricane Irma.

To coordinate aid efforts, the Cayman Islands Government Office continues to liaise with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, as well as representatives and offices of the British Overseas Territories of Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands, which were all affected by the storm.