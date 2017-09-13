Grades 1, 2 and 3 students from North Side’s Edna M. Moyle Primary School explored Camana Bay Tuesday in search of their favorite storybook characters as part of Literacy Month.

Throughout this month, Camana Bay and schools in Cayman are celebrating Literacy Month and raising awareness for local charity LIFE with a variety of events and activities, including a scavenger hunt, which is free and open to the public.

Janice Brown, a Year 3 teacher at the school, said the 46 students who attended the event had a fantastic morning participating in the adventure-themed activities. “For days, they have been talking and retelling the story about what happened during the day,” she said.

Arriving at Cayman Bay, they were met by Books & Books store manager Terry Cleaver, and store clerk Silvia Rudon read “Pirate Cruncher” by author Jonny Duddle.

Laura Bryson, a public relations manager at Camana Bay, introduced the students to the scavenger hunt. Students were given maps to find their way around Camana Bay in search of storybook characters hidden around the property.

“Many of the students claimed it was the best experience and [most] fun field trip they had been on, and some were able to make connections with many familiar road signs and buildings during the trip,” said Ms. Brown.

The literary journey ended with a trip back to North Side on Cayman Ferries, who sponsored the trip from Camana Bay’s harbor to Kaibo Yacht Club.