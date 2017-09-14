A “full emergency” involving a Cayman Airways flight was under way at the Owen Roberts International Airport Thursday afternoon.

The fire department confirmed the airport was handling an emergency with flight KX200 bound for Tampa. Police cordoned off roads around the airport as emergency services waited for the flight to land.

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority confirmed it was expecting an emergency landing, shortly before a Cayman Airways flight landed around 12:20 p.m.

The plane appeared to land safely.

Cayman Airways confirmed the flight took off for Tampa at 11:50 a.m. but experienced a problem with one of its engines shortly after takeoff.

“The captain declared an emergency and returned the aircraft to ORIA, landing safely at 12:20 p.m. without incident,” said a statement from the airline.

“Passengers will be transferred to another aircraft to operate the Tampa flight, which will now be delayed.”