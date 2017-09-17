New program offers theological certification

A new theological education program will start this month, offering non-denominational leadership training in Christian ministry work. Courses range from introductory certification to a doctorate of ministry.

The Centre for Theological Leadership Training plans to offer its first three-semester certification course in theological leadership on Sept. 26.

“This course is meant for anybody in a leadership position in churches, as well as those who want to learn about the Bible,” said the training center’s director, the Rt. Reverend P.J. Lawrence. “It’s a very timely, needed program.”

Classes will meet three times a week. The first semester will cover the Old and New Testaments, church history, gospel, evangelism and Christian leadership in the Caymanian context, among other topics.

Doctorate seminars, for those with more than 10 years of ministry experience, begin Oct. 23 at the University College of the Cayman Islands.

Doctorate applicants should have a diploma or degree in theology. Workshops will be offered for those who need supplementary coursework.

The doctorate program is three years and will be presented through a series of five-day workshops and seminars. The October seminar will focus on leadership and mission work, and developing writing and research skills.

Reverend Lawrence, who will teach the classes along with two other instructors, has an extensive background in ministry work across the world. He first came to the Caribbean in 1990 as part of the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. He served as director of the church in the Cayman Islands from 2000-2006.

After filling similar roles in India and Mauritius, Reverend Lawrence has returned to Cayman to be close to family.

Instructor Mike Bowerman said the coursework will have offerings for everyone, from laypeople to pastors and ministers. “Basically, it’s to enable them to be better equipped and trained as Christian church leaders so they do a more effective job,” Mr. Bowerman said.

The center describes its mission as providing “theological education for ministerial formation and transformational leadership by equipping the people of God in higher learning and critical thinking.”

The Centre for Theological Leadership Training is a partner of the ACTS Academy of Higher Education in Bangalore, India. The academy is affiliated with Switzerland’s International Council for Higher Education.

For more information about class costs, dates and availability, call Reverend Lawrence at

922-3902 or visit www.ctlt.ky.