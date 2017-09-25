The youngsters from St. Ignatius Catholic School opened the 2017 CUC Primary Football League season with a bang on Saturday at the Annex field as they took home the opening rally title, defeating Red Bay Primary 2-1 in the final, organizers said in a press release.

Red Bay opened the scoring in the first half through a Myron Cruz blast from half line, “which was surely the goal of the day,” the press release says. St. Ignatius battled back, with Josh Conen bringing the scores level going into the final quarter.

A golden chance for the go-ahead goal was thwarted by a point-blank save from St. Ignatius’ standout goal keeper Liam Keough off the boot of Red Bay’s forward Jayden Wright.

Then Breannach Lynch latched onto a cross from a teammate to clinch the game and win the title for St. Ignatius.

On the road to the final, St. Ignatius defeated Red Bay 2-0 and lost to Sir John A. Cumber Primary 1-2 on penalties on their way to capturing Zone C on goal difference. Likewise, Red Bay Primary defeated Sir John A. Cumber 2-1 on penalties to advance to the quarterfinals on goal difference as the best third-place team.

The Ronnie Roach Most Valuable Player award for the final went to Red Bay’s Myron Cruz, who scored a stunner in the final and was a leader and an inspiration for his school, albeit in a losing effort, the press release states.

On hand to present all the trophies was Cayman’s Sebastian Martinez, who recently signed a professional football contract with Leixões SC from Portugal.

The league thanked youth officials Albertini Holness, Jonathan Holness, Kandre Amerally, David Connolly, Alexia Bromfield and newcomer Alex Dailey “who did a superb job controlling the games throughout the day” and to Chastine Rankine and Shirley Amerally for overseeing the youth officials and recording the day’s results.

The 2017 Primary Football League and Girls Primary Football League regular seasons begin Saturday, Sept. 30, at schools and fields across the island.