Students complete Cayman Finance work experience program

A total of 62 students have completed the third annual Cayman Finance Student Education and Work Experience Program.

The program is coordinated by Cayman Finance in partnership with the Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs and the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands.

“Together we have successfully pathwayed young talented Caymanians into the Cayman Islands Financial Services Industry and created future ambassadors for our industry and our country,” Jude Scott, Cayman Finance CEO, said in a press release. “We are very grateful to our Cayman Finance membership and both Ministries for the continued support and for seeing the national importance of a program like this one.”

Students take part in a series of classroom workshops which allow them to learn more about the role of the financial services companies and career options within in the industry.

Each student is paired with a senior member of the industry who acts as their mentor throughout the program, the press release states. Students are then placed in a one-month work experience position at Cayman Finance member firms and government organizations.

In total, 66 mentors were trained from 17 organizations, and 27 organizations volunteered work experience positions; 35 workshop facilitators from 12 organizations facilitated the presentation.

The eight participating schools were Cayman Academy, Cayman Prep and High School, Grace Christian Academy, Hope Academy, Layman E. Scott High School, St. Ignatius Catholic School, Triple C School and the University College of the Cayman Islands.

Tara Rivers, minister of Financial Services, said, “A key aim of the program is to expose students to the opportunities that exist within the financial services industry in hope that they will find a career path that is most suited for them personally, and also for our economy as a whole.”

Bryan Hunter, chairman of the Cayman Finance Public Awareness Committee who coordinates the program, thanked the Cayman Finance member firms that participated in the program.

“Without the unwavering support of our member firms, this program would not be possible,” he said. “Thank you to all the mentors, work placement organizations, workshop facilitators and other volunteers who lent their time and energy to making the program a success.”