Watson confiscation hearing set for January

The confiscation hearing for Canover Watson has been set for January 2018, nearly two years after he was found guilty of two counts of defrauding the government, as well as three corruption-related offenses in connection with the CarePay case.

Watson’s effort to appeal his February 2016 conviction failed earlier this month. He was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment on Feb. 5, 2016.

As part of the conviction, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran said the Crown would seek to recover from Mr. Watson’s personal assets the money his scheme siphoned from the government’s health services.

That confiscation hearing will proceed on Jan. 18 and 19, Mr. Moran said.

Since Watson’s sentencing, there appears to have been little progress – at least publicly – on any follow-up investigations in the case. The CarePay investigation revealed how Watson used his position on the Health Services Authority board to divert two health authority contracts to business partners, including prominent Caymanian businessman Jeffery Webb, skimming nearly US$350,000 for himself in the process.