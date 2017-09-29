NEW: Immigration chief ‘retires’ following lengthy leave

Suspended Cayman Islands Chief Immigration Officer Linda Evans has agreed to take early retirement from the civil service, after spending nearly three years on paid leave.

Ms. Evans retirement is effective Sept. 30, according to a brief statement issued by government late Friday.

“There have been no findings of misconduct against Ms. Evans and she is retiring with a good record and thanks are extended for her years of service,” the statement, which was not attributed to any individual, read.

The two-paragraph statement did not indicate who would be Ms. Evans’s permanent replacement.

Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith has been running the Immigration Department since Ms. Evans was placed on paid leave as of Dec. 1, 2014.

She never returned to the department following what was termed an “administrative investigation” against her. The outcome of that investigation was never made public.