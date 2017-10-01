Archer named CEO of Cayman Stock Exchange

Marco Archer, Cayman’s former finance minister, is back in a prominent position.

The Council of the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange announced Thursday that Mr. Archer will be the organization’s new chief executive officer.

Mr. Archer is replacing Valia Theodoraki, who will move to the United Kingdom to serve as the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange’s vice president of marketing.

Mr. Archer holds an honors degree in law from the University of Liverpool, a BSc in Economics and Finance and an MBA, and he has over 12 years of experience in Cayman’s financial services industry.

Anthony Travers, chairman of the board for the stock exchange, said that Mr. Archer’s experience and knowledge will help position Cayman to be prepared for any change in the financial markets.

“We are very fortunate to have someone of Marco Archer’s standing and reputation available to take the helm of the CSX at this time,” said Mr. Travers.

“One possible outcome from Brexit if thought is given to U.K. law and regulation is that the City will enhance the benefits it can obtain from the financial strength of the offshore financial centers like the Cayman Islands by attracting further inward investment. The Cayman Islands Stock Exchange has looked ahead and positioned itself for that outcome.”