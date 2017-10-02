Letter: Do not close Foster’s in the Strand

Please do not close the Foster’s in the Strand (“Foster’s IGA plans Camana Bay move,” Sept. 27). That store permits families staying along Seven Mile Beach to shop without the need of an automobile. Already there are shopping carts that line West Bay Road. How many will there be when people have to walk to Camana Bay and carry back groceries in the hot sun?

Why is a gigantic store needed anyway? The Foster’s at the Strand carries all one needs. I suggest the Planning Board look at the big picture and how the closing of the Foster’s at the Strand will impact stay-over guests in the Seven Mile Beach condos.

What this move does is make the Dart organization residential building in Camana Bay more attractive while hurting Seven Mile Beach.

Noreene Storrie