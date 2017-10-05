Charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm were brought against Benjamin Michael Bates, 28, in Summary Court on Wednesday afternoon.

He is accused of hitting another man in the face causing serious injuries on Sept. 30, outside a residence in West Bay. A police report of the incident indicated that both men had been at a party.

The victim/complainant is attorney Alex Davies. He was flown to Miami via air ambulance for treatment on Oct. 2. A colleague confirmed that Mr. Davies was undergoing surgery on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes advised that he did not yet have any papers in the case and Magistrate Valdis Foldats granted bail after the Crown did not object.

Bates was also charged with possession of ganja at his George Town residence, plus possession of ganja utensils, including two pipes and a grinder. A related charge of failing to provide a specimen of urine for testing was also laid.

Bail conditions included surrender of travel documents and a requirement to live and sleep at a specified residence.

The matter was scheduled for mention again on Oct. 17.