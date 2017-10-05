US Open Women’s champion among Legends headliners

U.S. Open champion for 2017, Sloane Stephens, along with tennis greats Jimmy Connors, Pat Cash and Stefan Edberg are the headliners in the 2018 Legends event scheduled for Feb. 9 at Festival Green in Camana Bay.

The event will include men’s and women’s singles as well as mixed doubles tennis, organizers said in a press release.

Tickets will be on sale from Nov. 1 via the Legends website.

Making her debut in Grand Cayman, American tennis sensation Sloane Stephens will take part in both singles and doubles at the event, organizers said. With her 2017 U.S. Open win, Sloane became the lowest ranked player (83rd) to ever win the women’s singles title and the first American woman outside the Williams sisters to win a Grand Slam since Jennifer Capriati in 2002.

Also making his Legends debut in mixed doubles is Jimmy Connors, often considered among the greatest tennis players in the history of the sport thanks to his 125 career titles, including five U.S. Open victories. The retired American world No. 1 tennis player held the top ATP ranking for a then-record 160 consecutive weeks from 1974 to 1977 and a career total of 268 weeks.

Legends favorites Stefan Edberg and Pat Cash will return to Grand Cayman to take part in men’s singles. The pair collectively has more than 75 career titles, including Wimbledon, the Australian Open and U.S. Open. The final female tennis star will be announced soon, organizers said.

Chris Duggan, vice president of Community Development for event organizer and sponsor Dart, said, “Legends is known for attracting some of the biggest names in the game and 2018 will be no exception as we welcome our first reigning Grand Slam champion to the island. In total, our four players have secured over 200 career titles between them so we can expect to see some top-class matches on the night.”

Only two ticket types are available: General Admission bleacher tickets, $100 each, and General Admission Plus tickets providing more comfortable seating, $150 each. VIP areas will be reserved for Legends sponsors only. No all-inclusive VIP tickets will be sold for the Legends 2018 event.

Tickets will be sold exclusively online via the Legends website. Those attending can buy a ticket, choose their seats and buy food and drink tickets online in advance to avoid lines on the night. Visit the website, www.legendscayman.com.