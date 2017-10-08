Trial has been set in January for a man facing charges of common assault; damage to property; causing harassment, alarm or distress; and cruelty to animals. Ezekiel Nelson Carter pleaded not guilty in July.

The setting of a trial date was delayed because the court had been told that the woman concerned was withdrawing her complaints.

On Thursday, Crown counsel Emma Hutchinson told Magistrate Valdis Foldats that the woman had been contacted on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ms. Hutchinson reported that the woman had said she would be “happy” to drop the charges relating to the assaults against her and the damages to her property, but was “not happy” to drop the charge concerning her dog.

Details of that charge are that Carter, 32, on April 14, 2017, at a George Town address, wantonly or unreasonably did an act causing unnecessary suffering to a dog owned by the woman.

The charge did not specify what the alleged act was. Nothing was said in court about the effect of it on the dog.

During the case management hearing with defense attorney Jonathon Hughes, it was accepted that the veterinarian who treated the dog would be a witness.

Trial was set for Thursday, Jan. 11.