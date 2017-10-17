Andrei James Challenger and James Rolin Challenger, the two men charged in an animal cruelty case involving a dog named Dora, pleaded not guilty to five assorted offenses in Summary Court on Tuesday.

Andrei Challenger, 18, was charged with cruelty to animals, causing unnecessary suffering and failing to exercise proper care and supervision. James Challenger, 63, is charged with causing unnecessary suffering and with failing to exercise proper care and supervision.

The two men are being represented by Dennis Brady and will be back in court on Nov. 9.

The offenses date back to May, when Dora, a dog believed to be between one and two years old at the time, was allegedly set on fire. The Cayman Islands Humane Society was called in the wake of Dora’s injuries, and she was treated at Island Veterinary Services.

Dora had been pregnant at the time but lost her pups as a result of the burns and her emergency surgery. The dog suffered second and third-degree burns to her flank and abdomen. Dora lived with a foster family for months but was recently adopted into a new permanent home.