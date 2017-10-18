A teenager’s donation to the Cayman Islands Hospital’s Mental Health Unit during Mental Health Week will help to provide support to mental health patients after their hospital treatment.

Sophie Elias, 13, with the assistance of her mother Charmaine Elias, launched a food drive to collect as much food as she could within a month, with the goal of donating it to mental health patients who may not have sustainable income following their treatment, according to a press release.

“I wanted to provide food for those individuals with financial challenges so they can focus on their recovery and well-being,” Sophie said in the release.

With the assistance of her family, friends, school and community, the teenager purchased $300 worth of groceries. Local company Progressive Distributors Ltd. matched her contribution.

She presented the donation to representatives of the Mental Health Unit on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and was awarded with a certificate of appreciation.

“Sophie continues to amaze us with her strong desire to help those most vulnerable and her passion for community service, especially at such a young age. Last year she raised money to purchase and donate a basketball hoop to our inpatient area and this year she has done even more. We are so grateful for this thoughtful contribution and the continued effort she has put into assisting our patients,” said Mental Health Nurse Manager Phil Stater.