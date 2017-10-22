The many talents of Cayman citizens took center stage on Saturday night, when the National Council of Voluntary Organisations held its annual radio/telethon fundraiser. The telethon raised more than $137,000 to beat last year’s total and fund a host of NCVO programs over the next year.

Many talented Cayman artists, singers and bands performed at the Prospect Playhouse on Saturday night, and their work was broadcast on both Radio Cayman and Cayman 27. The show ran from 7 p.m. all the way to midnight, and Janice Wilson, chief executive officer of the NCVO, was tasked with both organizing the event and with announcing the incoming donations on the broadcast.

“It’s loads of fun. Live TV is a blast,” she said Saturday night. “You never know what’s going to happen. Everyone’s having lots of fun and we’re raising money. It’s going really well so far. We’re really happy.”

Ms. Wilson said Sunday that several big corporations – like Dart, Pink Ladies Volunteer Corps, Ernst & Young and Butterfield Bank – pitched in with large donations. One family made an anonymous donation of $5,000, and the NCVO nearly reached its target goal of $140,000.

Hundreds of people donated, said Ms. Wilson, and dozens of people volunteered their time to make the telethon happen. There were musical acts performing, volunteers at the phone bank taking donations and even a table full of people taking pledges from people in person at the playhouse.

“We’ve got a bunch of volunteers,” said Ms. Wilson on Saturday. “The telephonists are from Ernst & Young, but we’ve also got Butterfield and Maples helping us on the phones and with the pledges. We’ve got a bunch of different hosts coming on from all the Hurley’s media stations and Cayman 27.”

NCVO programs include a foster home, a preschool and an early learning center, and Ms. Wilson said she was thrilled that the community responded to fund the organization’s work in the community.

“It’s been really good,” she said during the telethon. “We’ve had some big corporate donations, which have been wonderful, and lots of family donations, $10 here and there from some little kids, and thousands of dollars from larger organizations. We’re really, really happy with the response so far.”