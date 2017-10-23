Women get power presentation

Author/leadership coach Maggie Craddock told a conference room packed with women last Thursday that understanding the dynamics of power would make them more effective in the business world.

“These simple building blocks of power can help demystify how people see us,” Ms. Craddock said during her keynote address at NextGen Cayman Inspire 2017, held at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort.

The conference, focused on power and presence, was sponsored by the global organization 100 Women in Finance. NextGen Cayman is a local subgroup of the organization, aimed at women with less than 10 years of experience in business.

Ms. Craddock’s book, “Power Genes,” outlines a schematic of various power styles. She told the crowd of more than 100 women that recognizing those styles would allow them to adapt and better navigate relationships.

“This stuff doesn’t just help us on the job, it’s going to help you in the home as well,” Ms. Craddock said.

The event also featured a panel discussion on establishing presence and a workshop session.

Georgina Loxton, of International Financial Planning, said such events are important for business women in the Cayman Islands and elsewhere.

“We’re all capable of greatness,” Ms. Loxton said, “and this is where it all starts.”