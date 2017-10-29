Cayman Brac artist Ronald “Foots” Kynes appeared before Magistrate Valdis Foldats Thursday in the first court hearing over a controversial art installation that led to the sculptor’s arrest in July.

Kynes was charged Oct. 16 with possession of an obscene publication, referring to several statues displayed on the artist’s private property in Cayman Brac depicting religious iconography and female forms in an intimate embrace.

The sculptures, which have been subject to repeated vandalism since the artist’s arrest, are still displayed on Kynes’s Southside Road property, visible to passers-by.

Kynes, who has elected to defend himself in court, pleaded not guilty. He has requested the case go to trial with a jury in Grand Cayman, rather than Cayman Brac. His next hearing is scheduled in Cayman Brac for late November.