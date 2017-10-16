Cayman Brac artist Ronald “Foots” Kynes was charged with obscene publication on Monday in relation to his July arrest for refusing to remove a series of nude sculptures displayed on his property, which is publicly visible.

Mr. Kynes is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 26, He told the Cayman Compass he plans to plead not guilty to the charge.

He also said he plans on filing his own lawsuit against the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service for allegedly harassing him for years.

“It’s been a witch hunt against me for years,” he said. “I have proof and documentation against the RCIPS and other government entities.”

Mr. Kynes said he will be representing himself in the obscene publication charge, but will retain an attorney to pursue his lawsuit against government. He said he will be seeking $6 million in the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the artist has installed three more statues on his property over the last month, two of which depict naked women.

“You’re not going to intimidate me,” he said on why he installed more statues. “I don’t care what they do.”

Mr. Kynes was originally detained by police on July 18 after refusing to remove a series of nude sculptures that depicted homosexuality and religious iconography.

“I asked the police lady, ‘What do you consider obscenity? Consider a painting with bare breasts and erect nipples,’” he said he told police at the time. “This law is vague. This thing could be thrown to pieces in the court of law.”

The Cayman Islands Penal Code prohibits the distribution or public exhibition of obscene writings, drawings, paintings, emblems or “any other object tending to corrupt morals.”

The court may order destruction of the material regardless of whether there has been a conviction.