The congregation of Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church in West Bay held a special church service with the theme “Love” in honor of Older Persons Month on Sunday.

The church was decorated in blue and pink balloons for the service and all those who celebrated birthdays and anniversaries for the month of October were recognized.

Elder Rupert Ebanks led the Power of Praise Worship team into songs “I Love You, Lord,” “Unfailing Love,” “Power of Your Love” and “The Love of God.”

Prizes were awarded to the three oldest men and three oldest women present in the congregation.

Varion Ebanks, 89, Rupert Ebanks, 83, Rudolph Powery, 75, Olivene Powery, 80, Nelba Ebanks, 76 and Nathlee Jackson, 71, claimed their prizes.

The service was followed by fellowship and refreshments, including a special “Older Persons Month” cake in the church hall.