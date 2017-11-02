Boater reported missing at sea

A 30-year-old North Side man has been reported missing at sea, more than a week after he set off.

Police said Thomas Owen Robert Bush was reported as going out to sea with another man, whom police have not identified, on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Police were alerted that Mr. Bush was missing shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Mr. Bush was last seen in the Windsor Park area wearing jean shorts and T-shirt, and was said to have left for sea in a 28ft canoe,” police said in a statement.

The Port Authority has been notified of the report and has issued a notification for all boat captains to be on the lookout for the vessel and missing boaters.

“The police are currently trying to determine a possible location of the vessel in which Mr. Bush departed in order to deploy further search and rescue efforts,” the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service statement continued.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.