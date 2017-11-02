International Men’s Day events begin this weekend

International Men’s Day observance kicks off a month of events in Cayman on Sunday with a church service at the United Savannah Church.

The Department of Counselling Services’ Family Resource Centre is hosting several interactive events to highlight this year’s theme of “Celebrating Men and Boys.”

The church service begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday. According to a press release, the service will “confirm the importance of male role models for children and families and also encourage men and boys to appreciate the value of positive behaviors to their health, and to that of communities.”

An International Men’s Day Roundtable will be hosted by Rooster 101, at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, during which men and boys will discuss male health issues, male achievements at home and in their families/partnerships, while looking at obstacles men sometimes face.

The final event is International Men’s Day Family Day on Saturday, Nov. 18, which will be held at Kings Sports Centre from 3.30-7 p.m. This will feature free bowling, rock climbing and skating facilities to provide men with opportunities to further bond with their children.

The official International Men’s Day falls on Nov. 19.

“The objectives of International Men’s Day 2017 will focus largely on promoting men’s and boy’s health, highlighting positive male role models and improving gender relations,” said Health Minister Dwayne Seymour in the press release.

“The observance is a chance to take stock of male achievements and contributions, while looking at obstacles, especially with regards to male behaviors that impact community, family, marriage, and child care,” he said.

Department of Counselling Services Director Judith Seymour said, “Discrimination that some males experience is not often discussed widely. This year’s events will open up this conversation and look at other aspects of the male condition, providing forums for consideration and action.”