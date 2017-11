Pirates Week Winners

Pirates Pooch Parade Winners

Best Personality: Olivia Lomas’ English Bulldog, Mr. Chubbs

Best Duo: Verity Radford’s Pit bull, Moonbeam

Best Costume: Rhonda Maydanski’s Labradoodle, Hershey

Door prize was a handmade Doggie Day Bed created by Yvonne Broderick.

The prize went to a white Poodle named Coconut, owned by Presantha Govendi

Miss Festival Queen Competition Winners

Winner: Bodden Town’s, Tracey Barnes-Fagan took the top prize. Designed by Julio Fagan, her costume “Isle of Gems” played well on the festival’s Treasures Of Change theme.

First Runner Up: Miss East End, Latoya Lightbody placed first runner up with her costume “Cayman’s Heritage Beauty”, a costume she designed herself.

Second Runner Up: Miss West Bay, Victoria Ebanks whose costume “Lady Treasures” was designed by Yendi Parchman.

Pirate’s Week 5k Sea Swim

Overall

Stephanie Horner – 58.14

John Bodden – 1:03.55

Liam Henry – 1:04.18

Male

John Bodden – 1:03.55

Liam Henry – 1:04.18

Alex Dacers – 1:04.41

Female

Stephanie Horner – 58.14

Avery Lambert – 1:07.32

Raya Embury-Brown – 1:08.13

Hell N’ Back 10k Run

Male

Patrick Harfield – 35:54.4

Tim Schuler – 39:07.5

Juan Pablo Valerio – 40:19.7

Female

Tiffany Cole – 42:54.4

Nadine Gray – 47:44.6

Natalie Daum – 48:36.8

District Float Parade Winners

1st Place – George Town

2nd Place – East End

3rd Place – Bodden Town