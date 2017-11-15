80 participate in karate tournament

Cayman Karate Academy hosted a karate tournament at the University College of the Cayman Islands on Nov. 4, which featured more than 80 competitors, some as young as 4 years old.

They competed in forms, fighting, weapons and team fighting events.

First Baptist Christian School once again won the battle of the schools in the team fighting competition for ages 7-8, beating Cayman Prep 37-24.

Leaving the tournament with four gold medals was 8-year-old Zachary Robinson. Zachary won first in weapons, fighting, forms and team fighting. Joshua Steen also won four gold medals at the tournament.

Winning the biggest division of the tournament was L-Jay Garcia Ebanks. He won the 7- to 8-year-old purple belt/green belt fighting division.

Don Rodrigues, coach of the famous Team Paul Mitchell, helped to coordinate the tournament. Christine, Dante and Nico Rodrigues officiated.

“We look forward to running more tournaments and hope that other martial arts schools will send their students,” said tournament organizer and former world karate champion Bob Daigle. “We would love to have all the martial arts schools on the island competing and hopefully competitors from other countries, like we did in the 1990s.”

For more information about sports karate or training, contact [email protected]