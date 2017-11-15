With the CUC Primary Football League and Girls’ Primary Football League heading into the final two weeks of regular season games, schools are jostling for a position in their respective groups as the playoffs loom.

In the Group B Under-11 clash at the Dart Field in Camana Bay, Triple C Crusaders and NorthEast Schools shared the points following an exciting encounter which ended 1-1.

Both goals came in the first 10 minutes, with Triple C taking the lead in the third minute after a penalty was awarded for a handball violation. Anthony Chin made no mistake as he placed the spot kick into the left corner, well out of reach of the NorthEast Schools’ goalkeeper.

The lead was short lived for the Crusaders as NorthEast powered forward in search of the equalizer. In the eighth minute, NorthEast’s forward Jayden Russell leveled the score with a well-taken shot that found the left corner of Triple C’s net, following good build-up play from his teammates.

There would be no further scoring but that did not detract from the excitement that was generated by both sets of players. Both goalkeepers stood tall in the nets as they pulled off a few extraordinary saves throughout the remainder of the game.

In the Under-9 game played between Cayman International School ‘B’ and Triple C, it was the Crusaders who triumphed 2-0 with goals from Corey McLaughlin in the seventh minute and Ty Rhone in the 19th minute.

Results from other games in Group B included Bodden Town Primary 1 vs. Red Bay Primary 1 (Under 9); Bodden Town Primary 0 vs. Red Bay Primary 2 (Under 11); Cayman Prep ‘A’ 5 vs. Prospect Primary 6 (Under 9); Cayman Prep 4 vs. Prospect Primary 0 (Under 11); and Cayman Brac 0 vs. South Sound Schools 4.

In Group A, it was St. Ignatius 4 vs. Sir John A. Cumber 0 (Under 9); St. Ignatius 1 vs. Sir John A. Cumber 1 (Under 11); Cayman International School ‘A’ 4 vs. Cayman Prep ‘B’ 0 (Under 9 – respect rule); and George Town Primary 1 vs. Truth For Youth 3 (Under 9).

In the GPFL, it was St. Ignatius 3 vs. Sir John A. Cumber 0; and Cayman Prep 2 vs. Prospect Primary 0.

The 2017 CUC PFL and GPFL final regular season games will be played Saturday with a full schedule of games at the Annex Field, West Bay Town Hall Field, Dart Field, Cayman Prep, St. Ignatius and Prospect Primary.

The playoffs begin on Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Annex Field.