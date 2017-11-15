Hundreds of job-seekers turned out for the 2017 recruitment fair held in downtown George Town last week.

More than 400 attended last year’s event, and the crowd this year was even larger, according to government officials.

The jobs drive was hosted by the local prisons service, fire service, Immigration Department, 911 center, customs, Department of Labour and Pensions and Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The fair was held to allow those interested in law enforcement and public safety careers to meet representatives working in those fields.

“The public’s response was a significant factor in the success of the fair since it gave the attendees a chance to promote skills and talents directly to recruiters,” Finance Minister Roy McTaggart said in a press release. “The event was also a great networking opportunity for everyone involved and a way to strengthen relationships with the community.”

The various departments involved put on demonstrations throughout the day, showcasing the skills required to serve in their respective agencies. The fair was held Nov. 9 at the town hall in George Town.

“[The jobs fair] also helped raise the profile of the departments and the dedicated professionals that work within those agencies,” Premier Alden McLaughlin said.

The premier, who is head of the newly created Human Resources Ministry, has vowed to put as many qualified Caymanians in local jobs on possible. He said the career fair was a good opportunity for employment-seekers to see what is available.

“The recruitment fair was a significant event because it engaged job-seekers in dialogue about law enforcement and public safety careers,” he said.