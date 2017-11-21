Carey Olsen grows finance practice in Cayman

Dylan Wiltermuth has joined law firm Carey Olsen as counsel.

Having trained and qualified at Freshfields in London and New York, Mr. Wiltermuth was also with Kirkland & Ellis in London before relocating to the Cayman Islands in 2013 and becoming an attorney with an offshore law firm.

He specializes in all aspects of structured finance and securitization transactions, as well as public and private mergers and acquisitions. His recent capital market experience includes a substantial number of collateralized loan obligation closings and advising banks and issuers.

Carey Olsen partner Nick Bullmore said, “We are delighted to welcome Dylan Wiltermuth to Carey Olsen as we continue to expand our finance capability in the Cayman Islands.

“Our finance team draws together specialists with onshore and offshore experience and Dylan’s expertise will be of great value to our clients as we continue to increase our market share.”