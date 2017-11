Roadworks will be carried out on West Bay Road, between Marsh Road and Cemetery Road, from Wednesday, Nov. 22 to Thursday, Nov. 30, the National Roads Authority advises.

Workers will be carrying out construction work to improve road surface and drainage, according to the NRA.

While the road will not be closed, the NRA is urging motorists to use the Esterley Tibbetts Highway between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.