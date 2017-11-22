Junior Golfers perform well in Orlando

Brothers Justin and Andrew Hastings competed in their first fall two-day International golf tournament at the Celebration Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 11-12.

The tournament, which was part of the IMG Junior Golf Tour, consisted of 50 boys and girls ages 18 and under, divided into 11-14 and 15-18 age groups.

Justin Hastings won the 11-14 boys age group and also achieved the overall tournament low score by eight shots, posting 70/74 scores during the two day event, leaving him with a two day score of even par.

Andrew, one of tournament’s youngest players, finished in 11th place in the 11-14 age group. Although Andrew did not fare as well, he was happy to see his brother come home as champion in his age group.

Some of the junior golfers will compete in the IMG Jr World Florida Challenge in Sarasota, Florida on Dec. 13-16.