Nearly two months after renting a Hyundai to a customer for a week, a rental company has reported the vehicle stolen to police.

Police said the company, which it did not name, rented a white 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 to a customer on Sept. 27. It reported the vehicle stolen on Wednesday morning, Nov. 22.

The car’s registration number is 173 136.

Anyone with information regarding this stolen vehicle is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.