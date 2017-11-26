Every nurse in the University College of the Cayman Islands’ inaugural graduating class passed her licensing exam, the school announced Friday, Nov. 24.

UCCI nursing director, Terica Larmond, said the euphoria of holding the program’s first graduation ceremony a month ago has not worn off.

“We’re still in that mood,” said Ms. Larmond, who plans to step down from her post in the coming year. “It’s an achievement.”

The perfect pass rate, she said, is well above the typical pass rate for the exam and a validation of the school’s program.

“What we have here is on par with anything across the region,” she said. The test results have “put UCCI on the regional map. It speaks to the quality of our program and what UCCI has to offer.”

The Regional Examination for Nursing Registration is given to nursing graduates throughout the Caribbean Commonwealth and is administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council out of its Barbados Office. Nursing graduates took the exam in October.

Nerle Rochester-Riley, registrar of the Nursing Council of Jamaica, which established the test, said the region-wide pass rate for the exam is 65 percent.

Having nurses who are trained at home is a benefit to the Cayman community, Ms. Larmond said, particularly for those who may become patients.

“If you’re seeing people of your own culture,” she said, “it gives you a certain amount of comfort.”

The school currently has about 40 nursing students, 11 of whom are seniors expected to graduate in the spring. The most students that have been accepted in any year since the program started in 2014 has been 14.

“We hope it will continue to grow,” Ms. Larmond said.

She likely will not be here to see that growth. While she said she is planning to leave the program she helped establish, she did not want to comment on the details of when and where she might go.