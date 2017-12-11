Bikers collect toys for tots

A group of bikers took to the streets of Grand Cayman again on Sunday – this time for a good cause.

While rogue riders on unlicensed bikes caused chaos for police and motorists last month, this time a different group of bikers from the Cayman Islands Motorcycle Riders Association used their vehicles to help bring Christmas joy to underprivileged children.

Around 30 bikers took part in the annual “toys for tots” motorcycle parade Sunday, touring the island on their bikes before hosting a barbecue at Public Beach. Groups of bikers held similar parades around the world as part of a global campaign.

The Cayman group teamed up with firefighters and staff at Cost-U-Less to host a toy drive on Saturday, collecting toys to be handed out to youngsters at the firefighters annual Christmas party for kids on Saturday, Dec. 16. Bikers will also accompany fire trucks as they visit different neighborhoods next week to deliver some of the toys.

“We’ve been collecting toys for the last fortnight and so far we have about 600. It is something we do every year for the community,” said Keith Keller, president of the Cayman Islands Motorcycle Riders Association.

He said collection containers would be at the Book Nook and Cost-U-Less until Wednesday evening for anyone who wanted to donate.