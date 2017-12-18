Motorcyclist injured in West Bay Road crash

A motorcyclist received head injuries and broken bones in a collision Sunday night on West Bay Road near Cayman Beach Suites.

His injuries were non-life-threatening, according to police officials. He was reported as being in stable condition at Cayman Islands Hospital Monday.

Officials said West Bay Road was closed from 7:30 p.m., when the accident occurred, until midnight, when police completed their investigation.

The injured man was driving a black Suzuki motorcycle when it collided with a gray Honda CR-V.

The driver of the Honda, a 40-year-old man from George Town, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and released on bail. Police said there was no evidence of alcohol being a factor in the crash.