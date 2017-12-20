Update at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday

The eastbound lane of Shamrock Road was reopened to traffic. The westbound lane remains closed.

Update at 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday

Shamrock Road remained closed to traffic near Domino’s Pizza. Police expect the road to open around 12 p.m.

Original story:

A single-car crash with a light pole has blocked Shamrock Road in both directions near Domino’s Pizza.

Police recommended an alternative route, as they worked to clear the scene of the light pole and wires. Motorists should instead travel behind the gas station or through Savannah Meadows.

Police expected the road to be closed through the morning rush hour. The accident caused a power outage from Newlands to Red Bay. Power was not yet restored in Newlands but had returned in Red Bay.