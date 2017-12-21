A former UCCI lecturer had bail denied when he appeared in Summary Court on Thursday on charges that include possession of child pornography.

Crown counsel Emma Hutchinson told Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn that Pierre Pavlov Rameau, 49, had “what seems to be a lifetime collection.”

Wording for some of the charges indicated that the photographs showed a child or children in erotic or indecent poses. Some charges relate to one photograph, while others relate to quantities. The magistrate noted that one charge specifies 1,082 indecent photographs.

All of the offenses indicate that the defendant possessed the photos on or before March 30 this year.

Defense attorney Prathna Bodden applied for bail on the basis that the investigation had been going on since that date and her client could have left the island if he had wanted to. She said his girlfriend and her family were prepared to stand surety.

Ms. Hutchinson explained that the matter came to light after a female student asked Mr. Rameau for assistance with class work. The court heard that he moved their email conversation to Snapchat and asked her to send him indecent photos of herself. At some point, the student complied because she was worried about her grade, but then he asked for more and she said she could not.

A complaint was subsequently filed with police which led to a charge of using an Information and Communication Technology network to annoy, abuse and harass the female by requesting her to send him indecent images.

Subsequently, officers obtained a search warrant for his premises. Ms. Hutchinson said they found what one investigating officer described as “quite a sophisticated set-up.” Some material was found in a locked safe. Officers found two laptop computers and several hard drives. There were seven terabytes of files and one terabyte can hold 100,000 images, she explained.

Mr. Rameau was initially on bail only for the alleged offense against the female, but possession of the images elevated the case against him, the prosecutor indicated. She accepted that he was of previous good character, but he possessed “what seems to be a lifetime collection,” she said.

Ms. Hutchinson said all of the material had not yet been checked because the investigating officer had broken her wrist, but the Crown had decided to lay charges on what it had so far.

The magistrate said that the charges themselves provided quite a bit of information and even at this stage the numbers of images involved were quite large and several hard drives were yet to be examined.

She asked about Mr. Rameau’s status on island and Ms. Bodden said he had no legal status for remaining on island since he no longer had his job. He had been relying on family and friends.

The magistrate agreed that the defendant had stayed on island while on police bail, “but everything changes once you are before the court.” She said anybody with this number of images was a risk to children and bail was not appropriate, she concluded.

The matter was set for mention again on Tuesday, Jan. 16.