‘Tis the season … for Cayman’s traditional display of Christmas lights – on the streets, adorning roundabouts and blazing from private homes and gardens.

Camana Bay’s bedecked courtyards sparkle with white and red. The Bodden sisters’ home on South Church Road inevitably slows passing traffic with the multicolored outlines in their front yard. Any motorists that do not stop on Shamrock Road, at least slow to a crawl outside the Crighton home, watching its sprawling circus of festive lights.

Shades of bright blue, forests of green and glowing spires of red and white illumine half-a-dozen roundabouts from Prospect to West Bay, marking the holiday, while the familiar sand yards of classic Cayman homes call out greetings and well-wishes.

The exhilarating labors of love and light – and congenial competition for the best display – brighten Cayman for weeks, sparking services of thanksgiving and the midnight gathering of church congregants across the islands. Compassion helps feed the unfortunate, bring gifts to children and aid to the disadvantaged.

The Cayman Christmas slows the onrush of every day’s work and commercial effort, forcing a moment’s contemplation, perhaps leavened with a dash of quiet introspection, a recipe for a Merry – and well-lighted – Christmas.

Motorists in Cayman do not have to go much farther than their nearest roundabout to get a dose of Christmas cheer. Many of the islands’ roundabout are festooned with festive lights and decorations, as are the homes and yards of many residents, including the annual spectacular displays at the Bodden sisters’ home on South Church Street and the Crighton home on Shamrock Road.

A roundabout Christmas 1 of 7