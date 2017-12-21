‘Tis the season … for Cayman’s traditional display of Christmas lights – on the streets, adorning roundabouts and blazing from private homes and gardens.

Camana Bay’s bedecked courtyards sparkle with white and red. The Bodden sisters’ home on South Church Road inevitably slows passing traffic with the multicolored outlines in their front yard. Any motorists that do not stop on Shamrock Road, at least slow to a crawl outside the Crighton home, watching its sprawling circus of festive lights.

Shades of bright blue, forests of green and glowing spires of red and white illumine half-a-dozen roundabouts from Prospect to West Bay, marking the holiday, while the familiar sand yards of classic Cayman homes call out greetings and well-wishes.

The exhilarating labors of love and light – and congenial competition for the best display – brighten Cayman for weeks, sparking services of thanksgiving and the midnight gathering of church congregants across the islands. Compassion helps feed the unfortunate, bring gifts to children and aid to the disadvantaged.

The Cayman Christmas slows the onrush of every day’s work and commercial effort, forcing a moment’s contemplation, perhaps leavened with a dash of quiet introspection, a recipe for a Merry – and well-lighted – Christmas.

A roundabout Christmas
The view from across the road at the Bodden sisters' home.
Visitors come from miles around to view the lights at the Crighton house. - PHOTOS: TANEOS RAMSAY
The Butterfield roundabout highlights Christmas as a season of giving.
The Island Heritage roundabout on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway features a festive cat boat and a trio of angels in its display.
Animatronic characters always play a role in the display at the Bodden sisters' house.
There are plenty of stars at the Cayman National roundabout Christmas display.
Christmas lights adorn Camana Bay, one of the many impressive displays of festive lights throughout the islands. - PHOTO: TANEOS RAMSAY

 

