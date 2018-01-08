Suspended police officer Adrian James Barnett appeared in Summary Court on Monday facing charges arising from incidents in June 2017.

Mr. Barnett, who held the rank of inspector, was formerly in charge of the Traffic Management Unit.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats set the matter for mention again on Jan. 15, at the request of defense attorney John Furniss.

Mr. Furniss explained that Crown counsel Toyin Salako had agreed to provide him with the papers in the case by Wednesday or Thursday this week. Mr. Barnett, 53, faces charges for offenses alleged to have occurred last June 10 and June 12.

The first set includes dangerous driving along Linford Pierson Highway and Shamrock Road, driving while impaired, and leaving the scene of an accident without reasonable cause.

Details of the driving while impaired charge are that the defendant had consumed alcohol in such quantity that his ability to drive was impaired. No alcohol/breath measurement was specified.

Mr. Barnett is further charged with willfully attempting to mislead a police officer on June 12 by giving false information with intent to defeat or delay the ends of justice. No details were provided.

His bail was extended until the next mention date.