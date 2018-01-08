Builders at Cayman HospiceCare are preparing to roof the new building, projecting an August opening for the combined administrative and inpatient palliative-care facility on the one-acre West Bay Road site.

Outdoor areas, a patio and gardens will augment the 6,000-square-foot building – divided down the middle into its component functions – on the Dart-donated land behind Coconut Joe’s Beach Bar and Grill.

The $3-million project will rehouse HospiceCare, founded in the mid-90s and most famously resident in Conch Shell House on North Sound Road, from its temporary Trafalgar Place location to the new, larger, purpose-built premises. Planning for the new facility, designed gratis by John Doak Architects, started in 2014; the Planning Department granted permission in Nov. 2016, followed by a June 15, 2017 groundbreaking.

Alongside Mr. Doak’s architectural-services donation, quantity surveyor BCQS discounted fees for construction and pre-construction, APEC Consulting Engineers for structural engineering design, and Androgroup for mechanical, electrical and plumbing works.

Scott’s Equipment offered fill and machinery at discounted prices, while Vigoro and Sterling Global Financial donated landscape design. Corporate Electric reduced costs on electrical works as did MJS Plumbing and Caribbean Impact Windows and Doors.

Flowers Block offered a 10 percent discount on building materials, and National Concrete supplied the project at cost. Home Gas donated two instant water heaters. Government waived duties on imported materials.

Industrial Services & Equipment drilled wells gratis, First Class Construction discounted building-structure services and Lydia Uzzell Interior Design contributed interior design. Island Heritage and Aon donated ongoing insurance policies.

Finally, as latter stages of construction begin, Cayman Islands Roofing has reduced its prices.

“At the moment, the structure has been built up to belting beam and we are looking to start installation of roof trusses later this month,” said Nancy Lewis, Cayman HospiceCare board member and chairwoman of its building committee, “and we are currently working on the fit-out requirements, floors, ceilings, finishes, blinds, lighting, furniture cabinets, counters, paneling and other indoor features.

“In terms of completion, we are estimating by end of August we will be done,” she added.

The administrative area will be separated from the four-bed inpatient unit.

“Most of the building,” Ms. Lewis said, would be “taken up by a home-like setting, with four private patient rooms, a common multipurpose room, living room, meditation/quiet room and a kitchen. We also plan to have a very welcoming garden for patients and visitors.”

Operating costs at HospiceCare are pegged at roughly $1,800 per day. The nonprofit receives $50,000 per year from government, but relies on donations to provide most of its palliative-care services – clinical volunteer programs, a lunch club, music therapy, animal therapy, art therapy, counseling, yoga, therapeutic massage, reiki, acupuncture and a bereavement program – to patients and families.

Dart’s land donation means the charity will save nearly $72,000 in annual rent.

HospiceCare nurses and caregivers also make nearly 4,000 home visits per year, serving between 25 and 35 patients at any given time.

Notable among the sources of funding for the new premises is Dart security chief and former RCIPS detective Derek Haines, who donated $1.35 million to the project after running six fundraising marathons in 2014.

“In addition, additional fundraising is ongoing and as shown above, local vendors are donating time and materials as well,” Ms. Lewis said.

HospiceCare Chairman and Dart’s Community Development Vice President Chris Duggan told the Cayman Compass, “Cayman HospiceCare is thankful for the continued support of the community and excited to see the progress on our new facility.

“The new hospice will help us to better serve this community and provide increased compassionate care to all of the Cayman Islands.”