Proud of Them: Syms honored for academic work

West Bay’s Janelle Syms, 19, has received a “Proud of Them” accolade for her academic achievements.

Even from an early age, Janelle excelled in academics, graduating as top student from Sir John A. Cumber Primary School, before moving on to John Gray High School, from which she graduated in 2015.

At graduation, she received many accolades and awards which included: Best report, which led to her receiving the Ernst & Young Award for Academic Excellence, recognizing her attaining a final total of 11 O-Level equivalent passes, Level 2 Diploma with High Honors, recognition as valedictorian and being made head girl for her graduating year.

During high school, she was president of the school’s Focus Christian Fellowship Club and also participated in the Cayman Islands Youth Parliament as “Minister of Financial Services, Commerce and Environment.”

Janelle was a Cayman Islands youth ambassador at the Global Young Leaders Conference in New York and Washington, D.C. She was also selected to represent the Cayman Islands at the 2013 Next Generation Leadership Awards in Canada for Junior Achievement.

She is a 2017 graduate from the University College of the Cayman Islands where she graduated with a 4.0 GPA and obtained an associate of arts degree, with honors, in primary education. While at UCCI, she was on both the President’s and Dean’s Lists twice.

She was also selected as a substitute teacher at UCCI during the Spring 2016 semester, where she was responsible for the supervision of a Spanish lab for mature students.

Thanks to a government scholarship and partial funding from the National Council of Voluntary Organisations, she is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in early childhood and education at Liverpool Hope University in the U.K.

She is a member of the Afro Caribbean Student Society and the student course representative for her early childhood seminar group.

The Proud of Them initiative recognizes the positive achievements of young people between the ages of 10 and 25. Through a public nomination process, individuals are honored in various categories. Each person selected is featured for six months on billboards across the Cayman Islands and receives a certificate and $500.