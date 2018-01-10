Light pole falls on road

Update at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday

A traffic light pole fell onto the road at the intersection of Smith Road and Huldah Avenue Wednesday morning.

As of around 2 p.m., the lights at the intersection were not functioning and the fallen pole had been removed. Police officers were directing traffic through the area.

National Roads Authority Works Manager Brian Chin Yee told the Compass that temporary replacement lights would be installed and his staff was working to make sure that the traffic lights would be fully functional as soon as possible. The lights will be operational by the end of the day, he said.

The fallen pole will be reinstalled in about a week, Mr. Chin Yee said. He said the pole fell because of a “mechanical failure,” but declined to elaborate further.

Original story:

National Roads Authority workers were at the scene around 11:30 a.m., and a police officer directed traffic through the intersection.

According to the officer, the pole fell on its own.