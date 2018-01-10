A suspected baby killer who Miami-Dade police said shot a 27-year-old pregnant woman, leading to the eventual deaths of her and her infant daughter, was arrested on Grand Cayman Wednesday afternoon.

Wayne Collier, 29, appeared in Summary Court late Wednesday. He is wanted in Miami-Dade County for first degree murder of the 12-day-old baby girl.

Initial reports from the U.S. indicated that the child’s mother, Heidy Bowen, had survived the shooting. However, Royal Cayman Islands Police confirmed that both the mother and child eventually died as a result of the shooting incident.

According to Miami police reports, the shooting occurred Nov. 3, 2017 in northwest Miami. Ms. Bowen, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was left in critical condition after being shot three times in the torso.

Local doctors there decided to deliver the baby girl after the shooting, due to the mother’s deteriorating health condition. The child survived only 12 days, police said.

It was not immediately known when Ms. Bowen died.

On Wednesday, Cayman police arrested Mr. Collier around 1:30 p.m. on a provisional warrant. They did not state how long Collier had been in Cayman or how he came here.

He appeared before Summary Court Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez around 4 p.m., who advised him of his rights to an attorney and spoke to him briefly about the extradition process.

Mr. Collier said he did not have an attorney. Magistrate Hernandez said veteran local defense lawyer John Furniss had volunteered to assist with the case and would “deal with the matter” Thursday morning.

The defendant was to be held in custody until that time. He did not state during the hearing whether he would contest extradition to the U.S.

In addition to the two murder charges, Mr. Collier is also facing an illegal firearms possession charge in Miami-Dade.